Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 2-1; Milwaukee 1-2

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. ET June 13 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Milwaukee is hoping for another victory. They skirted past Brooklyn 86-83. Small forward Khris Middleton took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 15 boards. Middleton hadn't helped his team much against Brooklyn when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Middleton's points were the most he has had all year.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Brooklyn.