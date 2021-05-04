Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Brooklyn 43-22; Milwaukee 40-24
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET May 4 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against Brooklyn, sneaking past 117-114. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 40-24 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 43-22. Antetokounmpo will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 49 points along with eight boards and three blocks on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Brooklyn's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96