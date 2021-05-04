Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Brooklyn 43-22; Milwaukee 40-24

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET May 4 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against Brooklyn, sneaking past 117-114. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 40-24 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 43-22. Antetokounmpo will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 49 points along with eight boards and three blocks on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Brooklyn's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.