Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 2-0; Milwaukee 0-2

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 10 at Fiserv Forum. Averaging 122.43 points per contest, the Brooklyn squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Milwaukee's defense is prepared for a test.

The Bucks are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. Brooklyn took their game at home with ease, bagging a 125-86 win over Milwaukee. With Brooklyn ahead 65-41 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their power forward Kevin Durant looked sharp as he had 32 points and six assists.

Despite Brooklyn winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as a 3.5-point favorite. The Nets might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn enters the contest with a 49.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. Milwaukee has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.36

Odds

The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.