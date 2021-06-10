Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 2-0; Milwaukee 0-2
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 10 at Fiserv Forum. Averaging 122.43 points per contest, the Brooklyn squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Milwaukee's defense is prepared for a test.
The Bucks are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. Brooklyn took their game at home with ease, bagging a 125-86 win over Milwaukee. With Brooklyn ahead 65-41 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their power forward Kevin Durant looked sharp as he had 32 points and six assists.
Despite Brooklyn winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as a 3.5-point favorite. The Nets might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn enters the contest with a 49.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. Milwaukee has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 120.1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Ticket Cost: $63.36
Odds
The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96