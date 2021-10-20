Through 1 Quarter

The Milwaukee Bucks are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 39-28 lead over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks have been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who so far has 13 points along with eight rebounds and one block. Brooklyn has been relying on James Harden, who has nine points and three assists in addition to one block, and Patty Mills, who has nine points in addition to one block.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET October 19th at Fiserv Forum to kick off their 2021 seasons. The Nets are coming off of a 48-24 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Milwaukee 115-111 in game seven. Likewise, Milwaukee was 46-26 last season and, of course, is the reigning champ after their 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in game six of the NBA finals.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn was the best in field goal percentage, finishing the 2020-2021 season at 49.40%. Milwaukee displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the league in points per game, closing the year with 120.1 on average.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $117.77

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.

Jun 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Brooklyn 111

Jun 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Brooklyn 89

Jun 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Milwaukee 108

Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96

Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83

Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86

Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107

May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118

May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114

Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123

Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116

Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97

Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128

Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121

Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94

Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115

Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111

Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94

Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91

Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125

Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103

Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93

Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108

Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100

Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86

Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Bobby Portis: Out (Hamstring)

Semi Ojeleye: Out (Calf)

Rodney Hood: Out (Foot)

Donte DiVincenzo: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Brooklyn