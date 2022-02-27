Through 3 Quarters

Both the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks have kept the scorekeepers busy with 189 between them three quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Brooklyn is up 96-93

The Nets have been led by point guard Kyrie Irving, who so far has 26 points and five assists. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points) and center Bobby Portis (22 points) have been the top scorers for Milwaukee. A double-double would be Giannis Antetokounmpo's third in a row.

The Bucks haven't lost 85% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Brooklyn 31-29; Milwaukee 36-24

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 21-7 against the Brooklyn Nets since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success this past Saturday. Milwaukee will take on Brooklyn at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Bucks had to settle for a 123-120 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers two weeks ago. The losing side was boosted by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Nets as they lost 129-106 to the Boston Celtics this past Thursday. Brooklyn was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of power forward James Johnson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bucks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.99

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 21 out of their last 28 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

George Hill: Out (Neck)

Pat Connaughton: Out (Finger)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Brooklyn