Who's Playing

Denver @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Denver 19-15; Milwaukee 21-13

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET March 2 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Monday. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 39 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 105-100 win. The Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 36 points and 14 boards along with five dimes. Antetokounmpo's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 36 points.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Denver is now 19-15 while Milwaukee sits at 21-13. The Nuggets are 9-9 after wins this year, the Bucks 14-6.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.