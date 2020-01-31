How to watch Bucks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Denver 33-15; Milwaukee 41-6

What to Know

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 105.88 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Nuggets know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Milwaukee likes a good challenge.

Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Utah Jazz on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 106-100 win. It was another big night for center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Washington Wizards 151-131 on Tuesday. Small forward Khris Middleton went supernova for Milwaukee as he shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 51 points and ten boards in addition to six assists.

The wins brought Denver up to 33-15 and Milwaukee to 41-6. The Nuggets are 21-11 after wins this year, the Bucks 34-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.01

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.