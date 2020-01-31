How to watch Bucks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Bucks vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Denver 33-15; Milwaukee 41-6
What to Know
Tonight, the Denver Nuggets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 105.88 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Nuggets know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 48 matchups -- so hopefully Milwaukee likes a good challenge.
Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Utah Jazz on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 106-100 win. It was another big night for center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes. That's eight consecutive double-doubles for Jokic.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Washington Wizards 151-131 on Tuesday. Small forward Khris Middleton went supernova for Milwaukee as he shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 51 points and ten boards in addition to six assists.
The wins brought Denver up to 33-15 and Milwaukee to 41-6. The Nuggets are 21-11 after wins this year, the Bucks 34-6.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.01
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last eight games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 11, 2018 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Denver 114
- Apr 01, 2018 - Denver 128 vs. Milwaukee 125
- Feb 15, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Mar 01, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Feb 03, 2017 - Denver 121 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Nov 30, 2015 - Milwaukee 92 vs. Denver 74
- Nov 11, 2015 - Denver 103 vs. Milwaukee 102
