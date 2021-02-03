Who's Playing

Indiana @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Indiana 12-9; Milwaukee 12-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers will be on the road. Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Pacers and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.

Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Tuesday as they won 134-116. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists.

Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday as they made off with a 134-106 victory. With the Bucks ahead 79-56 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to seven boards, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 17 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Pacers aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 8.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Indiana up to 12-9 and Milwaukee to 12-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana comes into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.30%. But the Bucks are even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Indiana.