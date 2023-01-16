Who's Playing

Indiana @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Indiana 23-21; Milwaukee 27-16

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2020. Indiana and Milwaukee will face off in a Central Division battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum. The Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.93 points per matchup.

The game between Indiana and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 130-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Chris Duarte, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee lost to the Miami Heat on the road by a decisive 111-95 margin. Power forward Bobby Portis (15 points), small forward Pat Connaughton (14 points), and center Brook Lopez (13 points) were the top scorers for the Bucks.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Indiana.