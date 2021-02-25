Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Milwaukee

Current Records: New Orleans 14-17; Milwaukee 19-13

What to Know

This Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.19 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Fiserv Forum. If the matchup is anything like New Orleans' 131-126 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 128-118 on Wednesday. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who had 32 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Milwaukee on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Minnesota Timberwolves as they made off with a 139-112 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 113-89 advantage. Their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire, picking up 37 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 14-17 and the Bucks to 19-13. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, New Orleans and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard Thursday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.