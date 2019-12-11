How to watch Bucks vs. Pelicans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 21-3; New Orleans 6-18

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing 48 minutes on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is cruising in on a 15-game winning streak while New Orleans is stumbling in off of nine consecutive losses.

The Bucks were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, winning 110-101. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 15 boards, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, New Orleans needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-103. New Orleans' defeat came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 31 points in addition to six rebounds.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 21-3 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, the Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.5 on average. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Milwaukee and New Orleans both have four wins in their last eight games.