How to watch Bucks vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-2; Toronto 4-1

Last Season Records: Milwaukee 60-22; Toronto 58-24

What to Know

After two games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. They will take on Toronto at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchup

s.

Milwaukee was fully in charge on Friday, breezing past Orlando 123-91. The over/under? 214. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much trouble with Detroit on Wednesday as they won 125-113. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to PF Pascal Siakam, who had 30 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 3-2 and Toronto to 4-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.00

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Milwaukee.