How to watch Bucks vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Bucks vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 3-2; Toronto 4-1
Last Season Records: Milwaukee 60-22; Toronto 58-24
What to Know
After two games on the road, Milwaukee is heading back home. They will take on Toronto at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous matchup
s.
Milwaukee was fully in charge on Friday, breezing past Orlando 123-91. The over/under? 214. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much trouble with Detroit on Wednesday as they won 125-113. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to PF Pascal Siakam, who had 30 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 3-2 and Toronto to 4-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. But the Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.00
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Milwaukee.
- May 25, 2019 - Toronto 100 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 23, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- May 21, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Milwaukee 102
- May 19, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- May 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 31, 2019 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Toronto 92
- Jan 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Dec 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Oct 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Jan 05, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 01, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Apr 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Apr 24, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Apr 22, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Milwaukee 76
- Apr 20, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 77
- Apr 18, 2017 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Apr 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Toronto 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 27, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Dec 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 25, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Toronto 107 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 26, 2015 - Toronto 111 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 11, 2015 - Toronto 90 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Nov 01, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron looked like old self vs. Dallas
The numbers haven't always been there this season, but LeBron just proved he can still bring...
-
Rivers: 'We're not playing any defense'
Houston might have beaten Brooklyn if it had just made a few more 3s, but its defense is already...
-
What Tatum's game-winner says about C's
Boston's wealth of perimeter options are built to keep things simple
-
Derrick Rose gets MVP chants in Chicago
Derrick Rose got a very warm welcome by his hometown fans
-
Temple has life in NBA figured out
Temple, who's bounced around the league, is ready to pass on his wealth of knowledge to future...
-
LeBron responds to question about Doncic
The Lakers will have to try to slow down Doncic and the Mavs on Friday night
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans