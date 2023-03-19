Who's Playing

Toronto @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Toronto 35-36; Milwaukee 50-20

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Toronto and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard Sunday.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Raptors' strategy against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. Toronto took down Minnesota 122-107. It was another big night for Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 28 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Bucks and the Indiana Pacers this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Milwaukee falling 139-123 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. This was hardly the result Milwaukee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12 points over Indiana heading into this contest. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards.

Toronto's win brought them up to 35-36 while Milwaukee's loss pulled them down to 50-20. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Bucks' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.67

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 38 games against Milwaukee.