Who's Playing
Toronto @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Toronto 35-36; Milwaukee 50-20
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET March 19 at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Toronto and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard Sunday.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Raptors' strategy against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. Toronto took down Minnesota 122-107. It was another big night for Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 28 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Bucks and the Indiana Pacers this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Milwaukee falling 139-123 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. This was hardly the result Milwaukee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12 points over Indiana heading into this contest. The losing side was boosted by point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 dimes along with seven boards.
Toronto's win brought them up to 35-36 while Milwaukee's loss pulled them down to 50-20. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Bucks' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.67
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 24 out of their last 38 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Toronto 122
- Jan 04, 2023 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Jan 15, 2022 - Toronto 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 05, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Dec 02, 2021 - Toronto 97 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Feb 18, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Feb 16, 2021 - Toronto 124 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Jan 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 108
- Aug 10, 2020 - Toronto 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 105
- May 25, 2019 - Toronto 100 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 23, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- May 21, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Milwaukee 102
- May 19, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- May 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 31, 2019 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Toronto 92
- Jan 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Dec 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Oct 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Jan 05, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 01, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Apr 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Apr 24, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Apr 22, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Milwaukee 76
- Apr 20, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 77
- Apr 18, 2017 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Apr 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Toronto 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 27, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Dec 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 25, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Toronto 107 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 26, 2015 - Toronto 111 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 11, 2015 - Toronto 90 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Nov 01, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 87