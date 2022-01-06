Through 3 Quarters

Both the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks have kept the scorekeepers busy with 182 between them three quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Toronto is up 92-90

The Raptors have been led by power forward Pascal Siakam, who so far has 26 points and six assists along with five boards. A double-double would be Siakam's fourth in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is OG Anunoby's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Milwaukee has enjoyed the tag-team combination of center DeMarcus Cousins and small forward Khris Middleton. The former has posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, while the latter has 15 points and four assists in addition to two blocks.

Milwaukee hasn't lost 81% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Toronto 17-17; Milwaukee 25-14

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't won a contest against the Toronto Raptors since Jan. 27 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Milwaukee has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Fiserv Forum. The Raptors should still be riding high after a big win, while Milwaukee will be looking to get back in the win column.

Milwaukee came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, falling 115-106. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Milwaukee was far and away the favorite. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and five assists along with five rebounds, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

A well-balanced attack led the Raptors over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Toronto took their matchup against San Antonio by a conclusive 129-104 score. It was another big night for Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven assists. The game made it VanVleet's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Milwaukee is now 25-14 while Toronto sits at 17-17. The Raptors are 8-8 after wins this season, and the Bucks are 8-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Toronto have won 22 out of their last 34 games against Milwaukee.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Illness)

George Hill: Out (Covid-19)

Pat Connaughton: Out (Covid-19)

Grayson Allen: Out (Covid-19)

Donte DiVincenzo: Out (Ankle)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Toronto