Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Milwaukee

Current Records: San Antonio 22-16; Milwaukee 26-14

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Spurs might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET March 20 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 21 boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bucks ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Wednesday with a 109-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 45-31 deficit. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 15 rebounds in addition to five dimes. The matchup made it Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 31 points.

San Antonio have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

San Antonio is now 22-16 while the Bucks sit at 26-14. The Spurs are 11-10 after wins this season, Milwaukee 18-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee and San Antonio both have five wins in their last ten games.

Jan 06, 2020 - San Antonio 126 vs. Milwaukee 104

Jan 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 127 vs. San Antonio 118

Mar 10, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Milwaukee 114

Nov 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 135 vs. San Antonio 129

Mar 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. San Antonio 103

Nov 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 94 vs. San Antonio 87

Jan 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. San Antonio 107

Dec 05, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Milwaukee 96

Jan 04, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Milwaukee 98

Dec 02, 2015 - San Antonio 95 vs. Milwaukee 70

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Axel Toupane: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Rodions Kurucs: Out (Oblique)

Injury Report for San Antonio