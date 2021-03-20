Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Milwaukee

Current Records: San Antonio 22-16; Milwaukee 26-14

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Spurs might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET March 20 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 21 boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bucks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 109-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 45-31 deficit. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 15 rebounds in addition to five dimes. The contest made it Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 31 points.

San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought San Antonio up to 22-16 and the Bucks to 26-14. The Spurs are 11-10 after wins this year, Milwaukee 18-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee and San Antonio both have five wins in their last ten games.