How to watch Bucks vs. Suns: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Phoenix 20-28; Milwaukee 41-7

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.85 points per game.

Milwaukee received a tough blow last week as they fell 127-115 to the Denver Nuggets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Milwaukee was the far and away favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 16 boards, and nine assists. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 111-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.