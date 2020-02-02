How to watch Bucks vs. Suns: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Bucks vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Phoenix 20-28; Milwaukee 41-7
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 119.85 points per game.
Milwaukee received a tough blow last week as they fell 127-115 to the Denver Nuggets. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Milwaukee was the far and away favorite. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 16 boards, and nine assists. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 111-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday. Phoenix's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Phoenix.
- Mar 04, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Jan 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Phoenix 105
- Nov 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Phoenix 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Phoenix 112
- Mar 30, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Phoenix 94
- Dec 20, 2015 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Phoenix 95
