Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-17; Milwaukee 16-13

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting right back to it as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Fiserv Forum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The point spread favored the Bucks on Thursday, but luck did not. They took a hard 110-96 fall against the Toronto Raptors. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points). That makes it five consecutive games in which Giannis Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, falling 122-113. Small forward Luguentz Dort wasn't much of a difference maker for OKC; Dort finished with 11 points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 11 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

Milwaukee is now 16-13 while Oklahoma City sits at 11-17. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks enter the game with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, OKC is fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Thunder.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Milwaukee.