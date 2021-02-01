Who's Playing

Portland @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Portland 10-8; Milwaukee 11-8

What to Know

This Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.89 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Rip City has some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The Trail Blazers skirted by the Chicago Bulls 123-122 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Damian Lillard as the clock expired. It was another big night for Portland's Dame, who shot 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points, nine dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Milwaukee this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 126-114 bruising from the Charlotte Hornets. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 18 boards, and nine assists. That makes it six consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.

Portland's victory lifted them to 10-8 while Milwaukee's loss dropped them down to 11-8. We'll see if the Trail Blazers can repeat their recent success or if Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last ten games against Portland.