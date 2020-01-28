How to watch Bucks vs. Wizards: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bucks vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Washington 15-30; Milwaukee 40-6
What to Know
The Washington Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game tonight as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 45 matchups -- so hopefully Milwaukee likes a good challenge.
The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played on Sunday, losing 152-133. The Wizards might have lost, but man -- shooting guard Bradley Beal was a total machine. He had 40 points and six assists. Beal's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 36 points.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road last week as they won 116-103. It was another big night for power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 16 boards in addition to six assists. Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.
Washington is now 15-30 while Milwaukee sits at 40-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Bucks enter the matchup with 119.3 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. The Wizards might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 16-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won nine out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 148 vs. Washington 129
- Feb 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Washington 115
- Jan 11, 2019 - Washington 113 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 27, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Washington 99 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 08, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 23, 2016 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Washington 110 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 11, 2016 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 13, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Nov 17, 2015 - Washington 115 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Oct 30, 2015 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 113
