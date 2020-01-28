How to watch Bucks vs. Wizards: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Washington @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Washington 15-30; Milwaukee 40-6

What to Know

The Washington Wizards fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game tonight as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Washington knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 45 matchups -- so hopefully Milwaukee likes a good challenge.

The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played on Sunday, losing 152-133. The Wizards might have lost, but man -- shooting guard Bradley Beal was a total machine. He had 40 points and six assists. Beal's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 36 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets on the road last week as they won 116-103. It was another big night for power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 16 boards in addition to six assists. Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

Washington is now 15-30 while Milwaukee sits at 40-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wizards are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120.6 on average. To make matters even worse for the Wizards, the Bucks enter the matchup with 119.3 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. The Wizards might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 16-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Washington have won nine out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.