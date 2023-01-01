Who's Playing
Washington @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Washington 16-21; Milwaukee 23-12
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are on the road again Sunday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Fiserv Forum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
This past Friday, Washington wrapped up 2022 with a 119-100 win over the Orlando Magic. It was another big night for the Wizards' center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 boards along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-114 this past Friday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 43 points and 20 rebounds in addition to five dimes.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Washington ended up a good deal behind the Bucks when they played when the two teams previously met in March of last year, losing 114-102. Can the Wizards avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Washington.
