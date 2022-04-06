Through 2 Quarters

The Milwaukee Bucks are flexing their muscles against the Chicago Bulls, showing why they were favored to win all along. Milwaukee is in control with a 58-48 lead over Chicago.

The Bucks have enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Grayson Allen and small forward Khris Middleton. The former has 12 points along with two boards, while the latter has 12 points and four assists in addition to four rebounds and three steals. One thing to keep an eye out for is Giannis Antetokounmpo's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Small forward DeMar DeRozan has done his best for Chicago, currently boasting 22 points (46% of their total) and three dimes in addition to two boards. Deebo has also picked up three fouls.

This is the first time Milwaukee has been ahead going into the third quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 48-30; Chicago 45-33

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Milwaukee and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Bucks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 118-112 to the Dallas Mavericks. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points). That makes it seven consecutive games in which Giannis Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Miami Heat when they played this past Saturday, losing 127-109. Chicago was down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five boards.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Bucks against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Milwaukee at 48-30 and the Bulls at 45-33. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115 on average. Chicago has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 48% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Matt Thomas: Game-Time Decision (Lower Leg)

Zach LaVine: Out (Knee)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Milwaukee