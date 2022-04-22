Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-1; Chicago 1-1

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Bulls are hoping for another win. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 114-110 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 41 points along with seven rebounds.

Chicago's victory brought them up to 1-1 while Milwaukee's defeat pulled them down to an identical 1-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago comes into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48%. The Bucks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 115.5 points per game on average, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $139.57

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 21 out of their last 29 games against Chicago.