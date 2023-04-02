Who's Playing

Memphis @ Chicago

Current Records: Memphis 49-28; Chicago 37-40

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 4 of 2019. Chicago will be playing at home against Memphis at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bulls entered their matchup this past Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest against the Charlotte Hornets by a conclusive 121-91 score. Chicago can attribute much of their success to small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 23 points, and center Nikola Vucevic, who had 21 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizz strolled past the Los Angeles Clippers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 108-94. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 34-21 deficit. Memphis' shooting guard Desmond Bane did his thing and had 22 points and nine assists.

Chicago is now 37-40 while the Grizz sits at 49-28. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. But the Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.