Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Chicago
Current Records: Atlanta 39-39; Chicago 38-40
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.08 points per contest. They will take on the Chicago Bulls on the road at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 132-130 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Trae Young and power forward John Collins were among the main playmakers for the Hawks as the former posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 dimes and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Bulls proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Chicago's way against the Grizzlies as they made off with a 128-107 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 68-53 deficit. Shooting guard Zach LaVine had a stellar game for Chicago as he had 36 points and nine assists.
Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Their wins bumped the Hawks to 39-39 and the Bulls to 38-40. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $88.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Chicago and Atlanta both have 14 wins in their last 28 games.
