How to watch Bulls vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bulls vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Chicago 8-17; Atlanta 6-18
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.04 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Atlanta might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost to the Miami Heat by a decisive 135-121 margin. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from SF De'Andre Hunter, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points.
Meanwhile, Chicago needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 93-92.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks have allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Chicago enters the game with 9.36 steals per game on average, good for best in the league. In other words, Atlanta will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won nine out of their last 16 games against Chicago.
- Nov 06, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 03, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 118
- Mar 01, 2019 - Chicago 168 vs. Atlanta 161
- Jan 23, 2019 - Atlanta 121 vs. Chicago 101
- Oct 27, 2018 - Chicago 97 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 11, 2018 - Chicago 129 vs. Atlanta 122
- Jan 20, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 26, 2017 - Chicago 91 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 01, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 25, 2017 - Atlanta 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 20, 2017 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 09, 2016 - Atlanta 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Chicago 88
- Feb 10, 2016 - Atlanta 113 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Lakers were ready to give Russell $100M?
The caveat was they were still waiting on Kawhi Leonard's decision
-
Top Picks: Best bets for NBA Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Giannis to miss game with sore quad
The reigning MVP has not missed a game yet this season
-
Harden among NBA's best defenders
Harden has gone from a laughingstock to having better defensive numbers than Giannis Antetokounmpo...
-
These Nuggets don't run
Denver is defending like never before, but its offense is a slog and it is leaving points on...
-
Five potential landing spots for Love
Also keep an eye on Portland, where Love says he prefers to go
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans