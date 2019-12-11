How to watch Bulls vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Chicago 8-17; Atlanta 6-18

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.04 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Atlanta might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost to the Miami Heat by a decisive 135-121 margin. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from SF De'Andre Hunter, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 93-92.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks have allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Chicago enters the game with 9.36 steals per game on average, good for best in the league. In other words, Atlanta will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

Odds

The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Atlanta have won nine out of their last 16 games against Chicago.