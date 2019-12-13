How to watch Bulls vs. Hornets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Chicago

Current Records: Chicago 9-17; Charlotte 11-16

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Chicago has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Bulls will be hoping to build upon the 116-115 win they picked up against Charlotte the last time they played in November.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Chicago. They put a hurting on the Atlanta Hawks to the tune of 136-102. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 106-87 advantage.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-108 on Wednesday. The Hornets can attribute much of their success to PG Devonte' Graham, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Bulls to 9-17 and the Hornets to 11-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.58. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the third most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chicago and Charlotte both have eight wins in their last 16 games.