How to watch Bulls vs. Hornets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Chicago
Current Records: Chicago 9-17; Charlotte 11-16
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Chicago has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Charlotte at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Bulls will be hoping to build upon the 116-115 win they picked up against Charlotte the last time they played in November.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Chicago. They put a hurting on the Atlanta Hawks to the tune of 136-102. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 106-87 advantage.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-108 on Wednesday. The Hornets can attribute much of their success to PG Devonte' Graham, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points, five dimes and five rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Bulls to 9-17 and the Hornets to 11-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.58. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the third most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chicago and Charlotte both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105
