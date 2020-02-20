How to watch Bulls vs. Hornets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Chicago

Current Records: Charlotte 18-36; Chicago 19-36

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Charlotte Hornets will meet up at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at United Center. Chicago staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played last week, losing 126-114. Small forward Thaddeus Young had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to a 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 last Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 66-50 deficit. Point guard Devonte' Graham (28 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

The Bulls came up short against Charlotte the last time the two teams met in last December, falling 83-73. A big part of Chicago's success was point guard Zach LaVine, so Charlotte will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 17 games against Chicago.