Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Chicago

Current Records: Charlotte 3-4; Chicago 4-4

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.71 points per matchup.

The Hornets came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 115-108. Charlotte was up 67-52 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from power forward P.J. Washington, who had 28 points along with five rebounds, and point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who had 15 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards and six steals.

Meanwhile, Chicago picked up a 108-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five dimes.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.34

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.