Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Chicago
Current Records: Charlotte 3-4; Chicago 4-4
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Center. Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.71 points per matchup.
The Hornets came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 115-108. Charlotte was up 67-52 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from power forward P.J. Washington, who had 28 points along with five rebounds, and point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who had 15 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards and six steals.
Meanwhile, Chicago picked up a 108-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 29 points and five dimes.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 4-4 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.34
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.
- Apr 08, 2022 - Charlotte 133 vs. Chicago 117
- Feb 09, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Nov 29, 2021 - Chicago 133 vs. Charlotte 119
- May 06, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 99
- Apr 22, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 22, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 110
- Feb 20, 2020 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 93
- Dec 13, 2019 - Charlotte 83 vs. Chicago 73
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105