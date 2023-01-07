Who's Playing

Utah @ Chicago

Current Records: Utah 20-21; Chicago 18-21

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.41 points per matchup before their game Saturday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at United Center. The Bulls know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Utah likes a good challenge.

Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Friday as they won 126-112. Shooting guard Zach LaVine continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 11-for-13 from downtown and finishing with 41 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Houston Rockets on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 131-114 victory on the road. Small forward Lauri Markkanen went supernova for Utah as he shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 49 points and eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 18-21 and the Jazz to 20-21. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.61

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 14 games against Chicago.