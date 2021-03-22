Who's Playing
Utah @ Chicago
Current Records: Utah 30-11; Chicago 19-22
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 13 of 2017. The Bulls are getting right back to it as they host Utah at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at United Center.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Chicago and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago wrapped it up with a 100-86 victory on the road. The top scorers for Chicago were shooting guard Zach LaVine (18 points) and power forward Lauri Markkanen (16 points).
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday Utah sidestepped the Toronto Raptors for a 115-112 victory. It was another big night for the Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points and six assists in addition to five boards.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Chicago to 19-22 and Utah to 30-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Chicago and Utah clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Utah 102 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 12, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 13, 2017 - Chicago 103 vs. Utah 100
- Nov 22, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Chicago 80
- Mar 18, 2017 - Chicago 95 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 17, 2016 - Chicago 85 vs. Utah 77
- Mar 19, 2016 - Chicago 92 vs. Utah 85
- Feb 01, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Chicago 96