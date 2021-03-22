Who's Playing

Utah @ Chicago

Current Records: Utah 30-11; Chicago 19-22

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 13 of 2017. The Bulls are getting right back to it as they host Utah at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at United Center.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Chicago and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago wrapped it up with a 100-86 victory on the road. The top scorers for Chicago were shooting guard Zach LaVine (18 points) and power forward Lauri Markkanen (16 points).

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday Utah sidestepped the Toronto Raptors for a 115-112 victory. It was another big night for the Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 19-22 and Utah to 30-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Chicago and Utah clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.