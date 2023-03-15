Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Chicago

Current Records: Sacramento 40-27; Chicago 31-36

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.57 points per game. They will face off against the Chicago Bulls on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center. Averaging 131.5 points in their past ten games, the Kings' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Chicago better be ready for a challenge.

Sacramento came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, falling 133-124. Despite the loss, Sacramento had strong showings from center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 17 boards, and 15 dimes, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 35 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago netted a 119-111 victory over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 36 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Chicago's win lifted them to 31-36 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 40-27. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacramento have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.