Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Chicago
Current Records: Sacramento 40-27; Chicago 31-36
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.57 points per game. They will face off against the Chicago Bulls on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center. Averaging 131.5 points in their past ten games, the Kings' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Chicago better be ready for a challenge.
Sacramento came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, falling 133-124. Despite the loss, Sacramento had strong showings from center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 17 boards, and 15 dimes, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 35 points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Chicago netted a 119-111 victory over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 36 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Chicago's win lifted them to 31-36 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 40-27. We'll see if the Bulls can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacramento have won eight out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Sacramento 110 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 14, 2022 - Sacramento 112 vs. Chicago 103
- Feb 16, 2022 - Chicago 125 vs. Sacramento 118
- Feb 20, 2021 - Chicago 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Jan 06, 2021 - Sacramento 128 vs. Chicago 124
- Jan 24, 2020 - Sacramento 98 vs. Chicago 81
- Dec 02, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 17, 2019 - Sacramento 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Sacramento 108 vs. Chicago 89
- Feb 05, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 21, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Sacramento 102
- Feb 03, 2016 - Chicago 107 vs. Sacramento 102