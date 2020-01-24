How to watch Bulls vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bulls vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Chicago
Current Records: Sacramento 15-29; Chicago 17-29
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Bulls were able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 117-110. The top scorer for the Bulls was PG Zach LaVine (25 points).
G De'Aaron Fox (22 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Chicago is now 17-29 while Sacramento sits at 15-29. The Bulls are 2-14 after wins this year, and the Kings are 9-19 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won five out of their last nine games against Sacramento.
- Dec 02, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 17, 2019 - Sacramento 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Sacramento 108 vs. Chicago 89
- Feb 05, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 21, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Sacramento 102
- Feb 03, 2016 - Chicago 107 vs. Sacramento 102
