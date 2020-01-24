How to watch Bulls vs. Kings: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Chicago

Current Records: Sacramento 15-29; Chicago 17-29

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bulls were able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 117-110. The top scorer for the Bulls was PG Zach LaVine (25 points).

G De'Aaron Fox (22 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Chicago is now 17-29 while Sacramento sits at 15-29. The Bulls are 2-14 after wins this year, and the Kings are 9-19 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won five out of their last nine games against Sacramento.