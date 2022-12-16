Who's Playing

New York @ Chicago

Current Records: New York 15-13; Chicago 11-16

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Chicago Bulls. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Chicago is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. The Knicks won 128-120 over Chicago in overtime. New York relied on the efforts of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 30 points and seven assists, and power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 rebounds along with seven dimes.

New York's win lifted them to 15-13 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 11-16. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.