Who's Playing
New York @ Chicago
Current Records: New York 15-13; Chicago 11-16
What to Know
The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Chicago Bulls. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Chicago is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. The Knicks won 128-120 over Chicago in overtime. New York relied on the efforts of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 30 points and seven assists, and power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 rebounds along with seven dimes.
New York's win lifted them to 15-13 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 11-16. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.
- Dec 14, 2022 - New York 128 vs. Chicago 120
- Mar 28, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Chicago 104
- Dec 02, 2021 - Chicago 119 vs. New York 115
- Nov 21, 2021 - Chicago 109 vs. New York 103
- Oct 28, 2021 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 103
- Apr 28, 2021 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 94
- Feb 03, 2021 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 103
- Feb 01, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. New York 102
- Feb 29, 2020 - New York 125 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Chicago 120 vs. New York 102
- Oct 28, 2019 - New York 105 vs. Chicago 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - New York 96 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 01, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Chicago 116 vs. New York 115
- Mar 19, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 10, 2018 - Chicago 122 vs. New York 119
- Dec 27, 2017 - Chicago 92 vs. New York 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. New York 102
- Apr 04, 2017 - New York 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 12, 2017 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - New York 117 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 24, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - New York 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 01, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. New York 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 91