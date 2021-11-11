Through 1 Quarter

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls have kept the scorekeepers busy with 69 between them one quarter in. Dallas currently holds a 35-34 lead.

The Mavericks have been relying on the performance of point guard Jalen Brunson, who has ten points along with two rebounds. Chicago has been relying on center Nikola Vucevic, who has nine points in addition to four boards, and point guard Lonzo Ball, who has six points in addition to two rebounds. A double-double would be Vucevic's third in a row.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Chicago

Current Records: Dallas 7-3; Chicago 7-3

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center. The Mavericks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chicago and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 6 of last year.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Dallas and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Dallas wrapped it up with a 108-92 win at home. Point guard Luka Doncic (25 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

Meanwhile, Chicago took their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday by a conclusive 118-95 score. The Bulls' shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 24 points and five assists along with five boards.

The Mavericks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Dallas and Chicago clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last 12 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Coby White: Out (Shoulder)

Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Dallas