Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Chicago

Current Records: Brooklyn 25-12; Chicago 16-21

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 145-134. The Bulls were up 65-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 44 points.

A well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Brooklyn couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 139-103 stomp they dished out against San Antonio at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-47. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Chicago, who are 19-18 against the spread.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 25-12 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 16-21. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.58

Odds

The Nets are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.