Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Chicago
Current Records: Brooklyn 34-24; Chicago 26-33
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at United Center. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulls will be looking to right the ship.
Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played last week, losing 112-100. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of point guard Coby White, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Brooklyn and the Miami Heat last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Brooklyn wrapped it up with a 116-105 victory at home. Small forward Mikal Bridges went supernova for the Nets as he had 45 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Bridges hadn't helped his team much against the New York Knicks last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Chicago lost to Brooklyn on the road by a decisive 116-105 margin. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.62
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 04, 2023 - Chicago 121 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Nov 01, 2022 - Chicago 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 138 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 08, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 95
- May 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 91
- May 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Apr 04, 2021 - Chicago 115 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 08, 2020 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 31, 2020 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Chicago 118
- Nov 16, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Chicago 125 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Chicago 117
- Jan 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Chicago 93
- Apr 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Chicago 87
- Apr 12, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Brooklyn 73
- Apr 08, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 28, 2016 - Chicago 101 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Mar 17, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 21, 2015 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 102
- Oct 28, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Brooklyn 100