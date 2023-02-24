Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Chicago

Current Records: Brooklyn 34-24; Chicago 26-33

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at United Center. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulls will be looking to right the ship.

Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played last week, losing 112-100. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of point guard Coby White, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Brooklyn and the Miami Heat last Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Brooklyn wrapped it up with a 116-105 victory at home. Small forward Mikal Bridges went supernova for the Nets as he had 45 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Bridges hadn't helped his team much against the New York Knicks last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Chicago lost to Brooklyn on the road by a decisive 116-105 margin. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.62

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.