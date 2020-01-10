How to watch Bulls vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bulls vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Chicago
Current Records: Indiana 23-15; Chicago 13-24
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home on Friday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point loss. Chicago and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but Chicago was not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Bulls lost to New Orleans by a decisive 123-108 margin. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from PG Zach LaVine, who had 32 points and six assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Indiana and the Miami Heat on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 122-108. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from C Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.
The Bulls are now 13-24 while the Pacers sit at 23-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.05 on average. But the Pacers enter the contest with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.55
Odds
The Pacers are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Thunder give Westbrook tribute video
Even as a Rocket, Russell Westbrook is the most beloved player in Oklahoma City history
-
KD and Perk squabble on Twitter
Durant and Perkins were teammates in Oklahoma City, but held nothing back on Thursday
-
Report: Sixers eyeing trades for shooter
Spacing is always going to be at a premium alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid
-
Joel Embiid to have hand surgery Friday
Embiid, who suffered a nasty dislocated finger, will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
-
LeBron takes All-Star Game voting lead
Here's a look at what changed in the second fan returns of the NBA All-Star Game voting
-
Top picks: Thunder spoils Russ's return
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...