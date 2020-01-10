How to watch Bulls vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Chicago

Current Records: Indiana 23-15; Chicago 13-24

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home on Friday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point loss. Chicago and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but Chicago was not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Bulls lost to New Orleans by a decisive 123-108 margin. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from PG Zach LaVine, who had 32 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Indiana and the Miami Heat on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 122-108. Indiana's loss came about despite a quality game from C Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

The Bulls are now 13-24 while the Pacers sit at 23-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.05 on average. But the Pacers enter the contest with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.55

Odds

The Pacers are a 4-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.