Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Chicago
Current Records: New Orleans 5-5; Chicago 6-6
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at United Center. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.
New Orleans came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling 129-122. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and seven assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Chicago proved too difficult a challenge. Chicago had enough points to win and then some against Toronto, taking their game 111-97. The Bulls' shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 30 points and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with Chicago at home when the two teams previously met in March as they won 126-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Orleans since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago and New Orleans both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 24, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. Chicago 109
- Oct 22, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Mar 03, 2021 - Chicago 128 vs. New Orleans 124
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chicago 129 vs. New Orleans 116
- Feb 06, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 119
- Jan 08, 2020 - New Orleans 123 vs. Chicago 108
- Feb 06, 2019 - New Orleans 125 vs. Chicago 120
- Nov 07, 2018 - New Orleans 107 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 22, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Chicago 128
- Nov 04, 2017 - New Orleans 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Apr 02, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chicago 107 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 11, 2016 - Chicago 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2015 - Chicago 98 vs. New Orleans 94