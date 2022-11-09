Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Chicago

Current Records: New Orleans 5-5; Chicago 6-6

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at United Center. Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling 129-122. Power forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Chicago proved too difficult a challenge. Chicago had enough points to win and then some against Toronto, taking their game 111-97. The Bulls' shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 30 points and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with Chicago at home when the two teams previously met in March as they won 126-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Orleans since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chicago and New Orleans both have seven wins in their last 14 games.