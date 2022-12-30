Who's Playing

Detroit @ Chicago

Current Records: Detroit 9-28; Chicago 15-19

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.51 points per matchup before their game Friday. Detroit and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Chicago and are hoping to record their first victory since March 10 of 2019.

Detroit ended the year with a bang, routing the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-47. Detroit's point guard Alec Burks looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Chicago proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulls won 119-113 over the Bucks in overtime. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan was on fire, dropping a double-double on 42 points and ten boards along with five dimes.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 17-18-2 against the spread.

The wins brought Detroit up to 9-28 and Chicago to 15-19. Detroit is 1-7 after wins this year, the Bulls 6-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Bulls are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Detroit.