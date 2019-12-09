How to watch Bulls vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Chicago 8-16; Toronto 15-7

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are on the road again on Monday and play against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Toronto's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Chicago hopes will continue.

Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 110-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The over/under? 214. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-105 to the Miami Heat. One thing holding the Bulls back was the mediocre play of PG Zach LaVine, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over seven times en route to a 5-for-19, 18-point finish.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto enters the game with only 6.9 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Bulls rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.5 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.50

Odds

The Raptors are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chicago.