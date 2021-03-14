Who's Playing

Toronto @ Chicago

Current Records: Toronto 17-21; Chicago 16-20

What to Know

This Sunday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.14 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET March 14 at United Center. The Bulls haven't won a matchup against Toronto since Feb. 14 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday.

It was all tied up 42-42 at halftime, but Chicago was not quite the Miami Heat's equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Chicago took a hard 101-90 fall against Miami. Despite the defeat, Chicago got a solid performance out of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, six dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Raptors came up short against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday, falling 114-104. Toronto was down 98-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 19 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Chicago suffered a grim 129-102 defeat to Toronto when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.