Who's Playing

Toronto @ Chicago

Current Records: Toronto 23-22; Chicago 29-17

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a game against the Chicago Bulls since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Toronto might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Chicago at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at United Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Raptors didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets at home on Tuesday as they won 125-113. Toronto's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Pascal Siakam, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 12 assists, and nine boards, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Among those leading the charge for Chicago was center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds along with three blocks. That makes it five consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least ten rebounds.

The wins brought the Raptors up to 23-22 and the Bulls to 29-17. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Toronto has only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Chicago's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.20% on the season. We'll see if their 3.50% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Finger)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)

Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)

Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Toronto