How to watch Bulls vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Chicago

Current Records: Phoenix 22-34; Chicago 19-37

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Friday, Phoenix lost to the Toronto Raptors on the road by a decisive 118-101 margin. A silver lining for the Suns was the play of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 21 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, falling 103-93. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Thaddeus Young, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Phoenix ended up a good deal behind Chicago when they played when the two teams previously met in March of last year, losing 116-101. Can Phoenix avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.98

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Phoenix both have four wins in their last eight games.