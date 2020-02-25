How to watch Bulls vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Chicago

Current Records: Oklahoma City 35-22; Chicago 20-38

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center. Chicago isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 50 turnovers, the Bulls took down the Washington Wizards 126-117 on Sunday. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Coby White, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and six rebounds, and shooting guard Tomas Satoransky, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City made easy work of the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and carried off a 131-103 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point OKC had established a 98-73 advantage. Center Steven Adams and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma City as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards. Adams has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

The wins brought Chicago up to 20-38 and Oklahoma City to 35-22. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.05 on average. But OKC comes into the game boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Oklahoma City have won five out of their last nine games against Chicago.