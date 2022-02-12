Through 1 Quarter

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls are all tied up at 27. The Timberwolves have been relying on center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has eight points along with three rebounds, and point guard Patrick Beverley, who has seven points and three assists.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Chicago

Current Records: Minnesota 29-26; Chicago 34-21

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 9-3 against the Chicago Bulls since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Minnesota's road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Chicago. The Bulls will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The point spread favored Minnesota on Wednesday, but luck did not. They lost to the Sacramento Kings on the road by a decisive 132-119 margin. Point guard D'Angelo Russell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 29 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Chicago strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 121-109. The Bulls' small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 36 points along with five boards. The matchup made it Deebo's fourth in a row with at least 31 points.

Minnesota's loss took them down to 29-26 while Chicago's win pulled them up to 34-21. We'll see if the Timberwolves can steal Chicago's luck or if Chicago records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 2-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 12 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Nikola Vucevic: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Ayo Dosunmu: Game-Time Decision (Concussion)

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (Finger)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)

Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)

Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Minnesota