Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Chicago

Current Records: Minnesota 7-25; Chicago 14-16

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are 2-8 against the Minnesota Timberwolves since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Chicago will look to defend their home court against Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET. The Bulls should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Minnesota will be looking to right the ship.

Everything went Chicago's way against the Houston Rockets on Monday as they made off with a 120-100 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 100-74 advantage. Their point guard Coby White looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves were expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. Their painful 139-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks might stick with them for a while. Minnesota was down 113-89 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota's defeat took them down to 7-25 while Chicago's victory pulled them up to 14-16. Allowing an average of 115.56 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last ten games against Chicago.