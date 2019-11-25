How to watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Bulls vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Chicago 6-11; Portland 5-12
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.29 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Trail Blazers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 110-104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. PG Zach LaVine took over for Chicago, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
Chicago's win lifted them to 6-11 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 5-12. We'll see if Chicago can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.59
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Mar 27, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 09, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 01, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 120
- Dec 05, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 15, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Portland 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Portland 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Nov 24, 2015 - Chicago 93 vs. Portland 88
