Who's Playing

Golden State @ Chicago

Current Records: Golden State 21-21; Chicago 19-24

What to Know

This Sunday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.12 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at United Center. The Bulls have some work to do to even out the 1-14 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The matchup between Chicago and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday was not particularly close, with Chicago falling 124-110. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (25 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Golden State's strategy against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday. The Dubs claimed a resounding 144-113 win over San Antonio on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established a 114-89 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 25 points and six assists.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Golden State's victory lifted them to 21-21 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 19-24. We'll see if the Warriors can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $122.34

Odds

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Chicago.