Who's Playing
Golden State @ Chicago
Current Records: Golden State 21-21; Chicago 19-24
What to Know
This Sunday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.12 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at United Center. The Bulls have some work to do to even out the 1-14 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
The matchup between Chicago and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday was not particularly close, with Chicago falling 124-110. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (25 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Golden State's strategy against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday. The Dubs claimed a resounding 144-113 win over San Antonio on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established a 114-89 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, and shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 25 points and six assists.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Golden State's victory lifted them to 21-21 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 19-24. We'll see if the Warriors can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $122.34
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 14, 2022 - Golden State 138 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 12, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 93
- Mar 29, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 27, 2020 - Golden State 129 vs. Chicago 128
- Dec 06, 2019 - Golden State 100 vs. Chicago 98
- Nov 27, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 11, 2019 - Golden State 146 vs. Chicago 109
- Oct 29, 2018 - Golden State 149 vs. Chicago 124
- Jan 17, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Nov 24, 2017 - Golden State 143 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 02, 2017 - Chicago 94 vs. Golden State 87
- Feb 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 20, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Chicago 94
- Nov 20, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Chicago 94