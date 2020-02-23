How to watch Bulls vs. Wizards: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Washington @ Chicago

Current Records: Washington 20-34; Chicago 19-38

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at United Center. Chicago staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 44 turnovers, the Phoenix Suns took down the Bulls 112-104 this past Saturday. Chicago got a solid performance out of point guard Coby White, who shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 33 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 113-108 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Power forward Rui Hachimura put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The losses put Chicago at 19-38 and Washington at 20-34. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 106.1 on average. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.95

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.